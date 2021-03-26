School head shielded teen from panga-wielding gangsters
Mother tells how principal saved her son from young thugs
A mother of a grade 11 pupil who is being sought by gangsters told how she watched helplessly as her son almost got killed by the group that stormed a Mpumalanga school, forcing it to shut down last week.
Schooling has not taken place at Bantfwabetfu High School in Elukwatini, near Badplaas, for a week now since March 17...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.