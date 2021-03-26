School head shielded teen from panga-wielding gangsters

Mother tells how principal saved her son from young thugs

A mother of a grade 11 pupil who is being sought by gangsters told how she watched helplessly as her son almost got killed by the group that stormed a Mpumalanga school, forcing it to shut down last week.



Schooling has not taken place at Bantfwabetfu High School in Elukwatini, near Badplaas, for a week now since March 17...