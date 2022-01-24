Calls for tighter security after school killings
Four shot, killed within weeks of return to learning
There are growing calls for law enforcement and security to be intensified in schools following a number of fatal shooting incidents in various schools across the country.
At least four people (two pupils, a general assistant and a deputy principal) have died after three shooting incidents barely two weeks since schools reopened, sparking fears that violence will escalate if nothing is done...
