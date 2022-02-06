South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri doing 'OK' ahead of judgment on SA witnesses at extradition hearing

06 February 2022 - 17:05
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Self-proclaimed prophet and fraud accused Shepherd Bushiri in court with his wife Mary before the couple skipped bail and fled to Malawi.
Self-proclaimed prophet and fraud accused Shepherd Bushiri in court with his wife Mary before the couple skipped bail and fled to Malawi.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is doing “OK” ahead of a judgment regarding the attendance of SA witnesses at his extradition hearing.

His lawyer Wapona Kita confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday that the Malawi High Court was expected to deliver judgment on Tuesday on an application to review a magistrate's ruling that SA witnesses should testify in person and not virtually at the extradition hearing.

When asked how his client was doing ahead of the judgment, Kita replied: “He is OK. Nothing extraordinary.”

After the high court's judgment on Tuesday, the matter will return to the magistrate's court.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.

Should the extradition application be granted, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face trial.

TimesLIVE

Five officials suspended for Bushiri's fraudulent permanent residency docs

The home affairs department has confirmed that five officials have been internally charged and are facing disciplinary processes for their role in ...
News
5 months ago

Bushiri makes mockery of SA sovereignty

“I say to you, he who does not enter the sheepfold by the door, but climbs up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber”, John 10:1.
Opinion
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...