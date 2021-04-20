South Africa

Young driver in accident which claimed six did not have a licence, say police

Boy's father opens case of car theft

20 April 2021 - 09:10

A 19-year-old pupil who drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence. 

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager from Saselemani village in Limpopo, who was driving without a licence, gave Jim Chavani High School pupils a lift from school in his father's Toyota Hilux bakkie...

