Young driver in accident which claimed six did not have a licence, say police

Boy's father opens case of car theft

A 19-year-old pupil who drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence.



Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager from Saselemani village in Limpopo, who was driving without a licence, gave Jim Chavani High School pupils a lift from school in his father's Toyota Hilux bakkie...