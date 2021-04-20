Young driver in accident which claimed six did not have a licence, say police
Boy's father opens case of car theft
A 19-year-old pupil who drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager from Saselemani village in Limpopo, who was driving without a licence, gave Jim Chavani High School pupils a lift from school in his father's Toyota Hilux bakkie...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.