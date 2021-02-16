South Africa

Pupil (17) arrested for the murder of schoolmate

16 February 2021 - 15:34
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
The boy has been arrested
A 17-year-old Mpumalanga pupil has been arrested after he allegedly hit a fellow learner with a brick, fatally wounding him, following an argument over a game of dice. 

According to  Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the two went to play dice outside the Skukuza high school in Bushbuckridge where  an argument broke out.

“They were playing dice outside the school yard next to the gate. An argument ensued between the deceased and the suspect leading to a physical fight. The suspect picked up a brick and threw it at the deceased's head. The deceased sustained an injury on the head; he was rushed to the clinic but  was declared dead on arrival,” said Hlathi. 

Hlathi said the accused  was brought to the police station and he'll appear in court "after consultation with the probation officer”.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson  Jasper Zwane said they the incident was shocking and that the department would send social workers to counsel the learners. 

“The department is shocked to learn about this incident where a learner was killed by a fellow learner, and has already directed  the school to submit a detailed report  of what happened," Zwane said.

"At the same time the department convey its condolences to the family of the deceased learner. The department will send officials to render psychosocial support to the affected learners."

