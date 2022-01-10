Zuma's tainted image cannot be redeemed

Those who call the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu a sellout are sellouts themselves. They are the modern Robinhood who steals from the poor to enrich themselves. The Zumas and their acolytes amassed great wealth during the nine wasted years of Jacob Zuma's presidency. This effectively makes them the opposite of Robin Hood, as they stole from the poor to enrich themselves.

Duduzane Zuma became an instant billionaire during the dark days of his father's rule. He together with the Guptas were handed over executive powers by his father to hire and fire ministers at will. State-owned entities became their milk cows.

Every right-thinking citizen can see that the Zumarites, RET hyenas and the ATM are hard at work trying to cleanse Zuma's uncleanseable tainted image. Years back, the Zumarites did try this, but it didn't work.

The man has no conscience at all. He played Father Christmas to the children in his community, the community he condemned to abject poverty by enabling massive looting of resources meant for the poor during his time in office.

This was done not out of the goodness of his heart, but was part of the strategy to cleanse his battered image. All these shady characters honouring Zuma are beneficiaries of the nine years of massive looting. Just look at the calibre of these people, jailbirds and looters of note.

These are the Zumarites, who together with the Guptas brought SA's economy to its knees. If I were the president of the country, I was going to order a lifestyle audit of all these crooks.

Bushy Green, Kagiso.