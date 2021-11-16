Witness in Phoenix killings blames drug lords, criminal syndicates for the murders

A member of the neighbourhood watch groups which took over the streets of Phoenix, northern Durban, during the July 12 riots has blamed drug lords and criminal syndicates for the killings of alleged looters.

Sham Maharaj took the stand on the second day of the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) national investigative hearings on the events that followed the looting that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spilled over to Gauteng after former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.

The inquisitorial investigation is aimed at probing the reasons behind the violence that took place, the allegations of racial attacks leveled against the Indian communities in the affected areas as well as the human rights implications of what had taken place.

Around 36 people are estimated to have been killed in Phoenix alone when neighbourhood watch groups and security companies took the law into their own hands as they targeted those they considered to have visited the area for looting.

Maharaj said overwhelmed police who were outnumbered during the looting and decided to stand aside had worsened the situation in the area.

He said he and other concerned members had taken to the streets as looting took place near their homes as they feared that this would also spread to their houses.