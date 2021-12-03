South Africa

WATCH | ‘Looters’ raid alcohol truck that lost its load in Durban

03 December 2021 - 12:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man appears to make off with 'loot' from a truck that spilled its cargo in Durban on Friday.
A man appears to make off with 'loot' from a truck that spilled its cargo in Durban on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A looting scene played out on a busy Durban road on Friday morning when a truck carrying alcohol lost its load.

In a video circulating on social media, people could be seen making off with alcohol in between morning traffic in the Edwin Swales area.

Metro police commander Steve Middleton said it was not an orchestrated incident.

“We received a report around 6am in the vicinity of Edwin Swales,” he said.

“Apparently a SA Breweries truck lost its load and the community looted the truck. I have given feedback to the Durban Chamber of Commerce.

“The unfortunate part, and it appears to be rife, is that whenever a truck loses its load these days, whether its food or drink, localised looting takes place. It is not an orchestrated incident.”

Middleton said the road had been cleared.

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwe announces 10-day mandatory quarantine to curb Omicron variant

The mandatory quarantine is regardless of a PCR test result.
News
1 day ago

'Over 50% of men who abuse women were themselves abused'

Moleko said various studies have shown that more than 50% of men who admit to using violence against women were themselves abused and predisposed to ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed