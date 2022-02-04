Ntshavheni responds to Zondo report: 'I was never lobbied for decisions I supported or opposed'

Minister of communications and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has responded to the state capture commission finding against her.

Part 2 of the commission’s report released this week found that Ntshavheni participated in the decision to suspend and fire three Denel executives in 2015.

At the time, Ntshavheni served as a Denel board member and member of the SOE’s risk and audit committee which took the decision to send the executives packing.