South Africa

Cash van blown to bits in Rustenburg as bystanders loot

22 November 2021 - 15:44
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the security guards were forced out of the van before it was blown up.
Police said the security guards were forced out of the van before it was blown up.
Image: Saps

North West police have launched a manhunt for a gang that bombed and robbed a G4S cash-in-transit van of an undisclosed amount of money near the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the suspects allegedly used a stolen maroon Mercedes-Benz to ram into the truck, forcing it to a standstill. 

“The security guards were then forced out of the van before it was blown up.

“Shots were fired between the suspects and the escort vehicle, but no-one sustained injuries. The suspects are believed to have fled in various vehicles, including a white Audi Q7,” she said.

Video footage of yesterday’s #CITRobbery in Rustenburg NW. Cash van bombed. #CrimeWatch

Posted by Make SA Safe on Monday, November 22, 2021

In a video shared on social media, several bystanders can be seen picking up money.

Mathe urged community members not to participate in looting and interfere with crime scenes.

“When a robbery is committed, the area becomes a crime scene, and those looting at such crime scenes often contaminate the scene, which will constitute a crime of theft as well as defeating the ends of justice.”

#CITRobbery Rustenburg NW. Cash van bombed.

Posted by Make SA Safe on Sunday, November 21, 2021

TimesLIVE

Heavily armed men rob Malamulele police station

Police in Malamulele, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt after a group of brazen armed criminals robbed the local police station of firearms and ...
News
7 hours ago

AfriForum considers private prosecution after accused in Brendin Horner murder case found not guilty

Lobby group AfriForum has expressed concern about Friday’s judgment in the murder case of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
News
7 hours ago

Duo bust for robbery of two Phoenix jewellery stores which bystanders also looted

Two men allegedly linked to the robbery of two jewellery stores at a Phoenix mall on Monday have been nabbed by the police.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony