Manhunt launched for gang who bombed cash van in Krugersdorp
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for 12 suspects who bombed a cash-in-transit van in Krugersdorp on Wednesday evening.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the gang rammed a Mercedes-Benz into a G4S van at about 6.45pm, shortly after it left the Silverstar Casino.
Mathe said the gang opened fire on the van and forced the guards out before blowing it up.
The gang had disarmed the guards.
Mathe said two security guards sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
She said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in several vehicles.
FOOTAGE OF YESTERDAYS MONEY TRUCK BOMBING & ROBBERY : N14 KRUGERSDORP BEHIND SILVERSTAR CASINO. GP. pic.twitter.com/eN6AK73QFn— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 23, 2021
TimesLIVE
