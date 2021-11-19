South Africa

WATCH | Guards injured in Pretoria CIT heist

19 November 2021 - 15:42
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The incident happened at 10.21am near Murrayhill Road in Pretoria.
The incident happened at 10.21am near Murrayhill Road in Pretoria.
Image: Netcare911

Three cash van guards were injured when their vehicle was ambushed on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the cash-in-transit (CIT) heist happened at 10.21am near Murrayhill Road.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the G4S van was making its way from Pretoria to Marble Hall in Limpopo when it was attacked.

“Information at hand is that the cash van was bombed and an undisclosed amount of cash taken. The escort vehicle was also shot at,” said Mathe.

Herbst said according to locals at the scene, the vehicle was rammed and this resulted in a rollover. 

Mathe said two guards were shot and wounded but Herbst said three were injured.

Herbst said they sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Cash van bombed. VIDEO MurrayHill offramp north of Pta

Posted by Make SA Safe on Friday, November 19, 2021

TimesLIVE

Motorcyclist shot as cash van bombed in CIT heist in Krugersdorp

Gauteng police are working around the clock to hunt down a group of robbers after a cash in transit heist in Krugersdorp on the West Rand resulted in ...
News
3 days ago

Five gang suspects arrested ‘on their way to commit robbery’

Five suspected gang members were arrested on Monday in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, while on their way to allegedly commit robbery, police said.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony