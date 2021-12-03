South Africa

Manhunt launched for rifle-wielding gang who bombed cash van in Diepsloot

03 December 2021 - 14:47
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the cash van crew was dropping off money at several ATMs in the area when a Mercedes-Benz with false number plates rammed into it near William Nicol drive.
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the cash van crew was dropping off money at several ATMs in the area when a Mercedes-Benz with false number plates rammed into their vehicle near William Nicol drive.

The crew managed to evade the attack but was ambushed on the R511 and R562, Mathe said.

“The crew was shot at by an unknown number of suspects armed with rifles.

“They were forced out of the van, after which the van was bombed with explosives and an undisclosed amount of money taken,” Mathe said.

This incident happened at about 9am on Friday.

Three 9mm firearms were taken from the driver and his crew.

She said it was also established that the Mercedes-Benz used in the robbery was reported stolen in Roodepoort in June.

“The driver of the cash van and his crew have been taken to hospital and are being treated for shock.”

