Judge Zondo grateful for help from whistle-blowers in work of state capture inquiry

The work of the state capture inquiry would have been much more difficult had it not been for the investigative journalists and whistle-blowers who provided information, acting chief justice and inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said on Friday.

Zondo is the last of the four nominated candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of chief justice.

Zondo was responding to a question from commissioner Narend Singh about whether he was aware of threats to any member of the judiciary and whistle-blowers and what, if he were appointed, he thought should be done to protect them.

Threats against judges

Zondo said threats had been made against his family and himself arising from his work at the inquiry.