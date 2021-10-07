Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for permanent position

At that point, the respondent had not been served with notice of the lingering urgent matter, she said.

“We had agreed that it was not a matter that could be brought on an ex parte basis and I insisted that before I meet you, kindly ensure that service has been duly effected. In that process, it grew late and late and late. I then asked my registrar to ask them whether they would not meet me in Benoni and though I appreciate that it should have been that if I cannot make it to the [court], it could have been made at my home — so I was made to understand,” Vuma continued.

“But most unfortunately, there was a function at that time and when I invited them to Spur, I meant no disrespect to them. I never imposed on them that the matter should be held at or entertained at Spur. I appreciate the poor judgment on my part but it was never intended in any way to be an act of disrespect, be it to the judiciary or to the parties,” she added.

“Had the parties expressed their displeasure, I certainly would have weighed my options and I am not saying that justifies what they raise as a concern because I believe this concern is bigger than the parties that were involved in the matter,” Vuma said.

She conceded that the incident affected the image of the judiciary to the public but quickly added that because it was dark, she had been afraid of meeting the lawyers concerned in chambers.

Several legal bodies had raised this particular issue in letters to the JSC upon hearing of her nomination for a high court judge post.

Adding further insult to injury, Vuma did not respond to their complaints.

She told the commission that she was afraid, especially because she would have to “take a guilty plea” when it came to their complaints.