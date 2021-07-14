JSC interviews for Constitutional Court were a 'sham': Casac

The recent Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the Constitutional Court were a “sham”, said the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), after obtaining a transcript of the JSC's confidential deliberations when it shortlisted the candidates in April.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, Casac said the record of the confidential deliberations showed that “there were no deliberations at all”.

The NGO has applied to the Johannesburg high court to declare the interviews in April unlawful and to set aside its recommended list to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment to the apex court.

After the interviews, the JSC submitted five names to Ramaphosa, from which he could choose two for appointment. However, the interviews were widely criticised for being “politicised”, particularly the interviews of KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Dhaya Pillay and Gauteng high court judge David Unterhalter, who both did not make the JSC shortlist.

Casac has now supplemented its court papers after the JSC had to, because of the litigation, provide the court with a record of its confidential deliberations.