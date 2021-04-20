Once slated for close ties to ANC, Gcina Malindi returns to JSC for shot at judge's seat

An advocate who in 2016 was slated for his close ties to the ANC was back before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) where he was again interviewed for a position as a high court judge for the Gauteng division.

Acting high court judge Gcina Malindi had in his last interview gone head-to-head with some of the commissioners, including EFF head Julius Malema, who had said appointing Malindi would push “the narrative that the judiciary is captured”.

He had called on Malindi, who until a year before his last interview had been a card-carrying member of the ANC, to take a cooling-off period.

Addressing the commission during his latest interview this week, Malindi said: “It is four-and-a-half years since 2016 ... I am four-and-a-half years older ... To those to whom it mattered that I applied a year after not renewing my membership to the ANC — they have had four years to consider and observe me and I believe that period is more than long enough to allay any fears that I come here as being supplanted from Luthuli House,” Malindi said.