The idea that rich people are incorruptible is simply ridiculous

Call for billionaire Motsepe to be president is not automatic solution

An organisation calling itself the “Unity 22 Forum” has made the race for the ANC presidency rather curious with its calls for mining mogul and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe, to become the next president of the party and by extension, of SA.



The forum is comprised of several members of the ANC and the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco). It argues that the ANC is marred by serious political squabbles which could cost the party votes in the 2024 national elections, and that having the billionaire businessman as the president would salvage the party. It claims that Motsepe, due to having his own money, would not steal “even a penny” from the poor...