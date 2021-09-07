South Africa

Crooks targeting Joburg clinics

The facility in Kanana Park is one of the three clinics that have been hit by thieves in Johannesburg in the past seven days

07 September 2021 - 08:36

It was about 4am on Sunday when a security guard was found tied up at the Thulamntwana Clinic in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, with medicine and equipment stolen.

The facility in Kanana Park in the township is one of the three clinics that have been hit by thieves in Johannesburg in the past seven days...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy