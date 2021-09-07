Crooks targeting Joburg clinics

It was about 4am on Sunday when a security guard was found tied up at the Thulamntwana Clinic in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, with medicine and equipment stolen.



The facility in Kanana Park in the township is one of the three clinics that have been hit by thieves in Johannesburg in the past seven days...