Theatre a hub for creative excellence

The official opening of the Northern Cape Theatre in Kimberley will provide new opportunities for local artists after years of uncertainty.

This is according to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

"This institution should polish the talent in this province and place it on a pedestal for the world to see," says Minister Mthethwa.

Previously closed down due to its dilapidated state, the theatre recently underwent a R12 million refurbishment.

During the recent opening of the theatre, Minister Mthethwa said the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic had made it hard to stage productions. Thanks to the refurbished theatre, creatives will be able to perform on home soil and will no longer be forced to travel to Gauteng, the Western Cape or the Free State.

“My ongoing mission is that each and every province must have at least one key performing arts space that will be a beacon to support all efforts in that province," he added.

Local is lekker

Northern Cape-born actor, playwright and director Moagi Modise believes the official opening of the theatre can only lead to great things for the local industry.

“We are looking at producing an array of indigenous productions. We need to restore the pride of our province through arts and crafts, our stories will be told and depicted."

The Galeshewe Arts and Theatre Organisation, which had a dance piece showcased during the launch, also expressed excitement at the official opening.

“It is time the people of the Northern Cape have a space that they can utilise to tell their own stories through different productions,” said the group leader, Phemelo Sediti. Minister Mthethwa encouraged creatives to not only focus on enhancing their creative skills, but also the business side of their craft.

To assist creatives, the department is also investing in its Incubator and Skills Development Programme.

“My department has also committed to an initial investment of R1.5 million towards the Incubator and Skills Development Programme – which will involve the development of skills in theatre, dance, music, marketing and administration,” he said.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.