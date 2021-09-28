Vandalism of schools in Mpumalanga a cause for concern
Learning material amounting to millions of rand stolen
More than 140 schools have been broken into in Mpumalanga, where learning material like computers, internet savers and laptops amounting to millions of rand have been stolen since March last year.
The provincial department of education said it has been left frustrated by the burglaries targeting schools...
