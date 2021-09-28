South Africa

Vandalism of schools in Mpumalanga a cause for concern

Learning material amounting to millions of rand stolen

28 September 2021 - 08:26
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

More than 140 schools have been broken into in Mpumalanga, where learning material like computers, internet savers and laptops amounting to millions of rand have been stolen since March last year.

The provincial department of education said it has been left frustrated by the burglaries targeting schools...

