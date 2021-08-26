More than R2.2m spent on fixing vandalised Gauteng schools
There is more than R2.2m of tax payers money that has been used for repairs following incidents of vandalism, theft and burglaries at Gauteng schools.
This was revealed by Faith Mazibuko, the MEC for Community Safety, in a written reply to questions tabled by DA in the Gauteng legislature...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.