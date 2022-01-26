Joburg’s development planning offices hit by burglaries, MMC smells foul play

The City of Johannesburg’s development planning offices have been rocked by burglaries and vandalism of property, with the latest crimes taking place days apart.

Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for development planning, councillor Belinda Echeozonjoku, has expressed deep shock and disappointment about the burglaries.

She said building development management staff on Tuesday discovered their office, on the sixth floor of the Metro Centre in Braamfontein, had been burgled and 20 desktop computers vandalised.

A burglary also took place at the Metro Link building on January 14, during which six desktop computers were damaged.

“Both incidents followed the same modus operandi — a burglary resulting in the theft of hard drives, processing units and memory chips,” she said.