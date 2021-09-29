Increase in digital bank fraud as criminals cash in on pandemic: Sabric

With more South Africans shopping and transacting online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in digital banking fraud.

This is according to the SA Banking Risk Information Centre’s (Sabric) annual crime statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday.

Sabric said the pandemic coupled with the implementation of Disaster Management Act regulations “had a notable influence on financial crime trends in 2020.

“It triggered changes in human behaviour, human movement and policing, creating new opportunities for criminals which significantly impacted the number of crime incidents.”

Sabric found while some types of crime decreased, overall there was an increase in banking crime incidents.

“As customers turned to online shopping and settling payments on apps, criminals enhanced their efforts to phish customers to steal their personal data to defraud them on digital and online platforms,” said Sabric.