Doctor tells court he tried to resuscitate Ntumba after he was shot allegedly by cops
Four cops on duty during student protest face murder charge
Mthokozisi Ntumba was gasping for air, had a wound on his face, blood on his shirt and a wound on the left side of his chest, when a doctor examined him shortly after police allegedly shot him.
This is the testimony the Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday during the trial of the four police officers who are accused of shooting and killing Ntumba on the streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March 2021...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.