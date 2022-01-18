Doctor tells court he tried to resuscitate Ntumba after he was shot allegedly by cops

Four cops on duty during student protest face murder charge

Mthokozisi Ntumba was gasping for air, had a wound on his face, blood on his shirt and a wound on the left side of his chest, when a doctor examined him shortly after police allegedly shot him.



This is the testimony the Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday during the trial of the four police officers who are accused of shooting and killing Ntumba on the streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March 2021...