South Africa

Mthokozisi Ntumba trial postponed after lawyer falls ill

20 January 2022 - 11:50
Four police officers during a previous court appearance in connection with Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death.
Image: Alon Skuy

The trial of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest last year has been postponed to Friday.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni postponed the matter to Friday after the court heard Benny Ndaba, lawyer for accused number three, was ill and could not make it to the proceedings.

On Thursday morning the court was expected to hear the evidence of investigating officer of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Judy Thwala.

She was expected to give testimony on how she was met with challenges when she approached senior members in the police service to disclose the identities of the four officers attached to the public order policing unit.

The defence was also scheduled to cross-examine security guard Mlungisi Hlela who works at the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology, a college situated adjacent to MyClinic Health Care in Braamfontein, who was on duty the day Ntumba was shot after finishing his doctor's appointment at the centre.

Ntumba, 35, was shot on March 10 2021 in Braamfontein during a student protest. 

Officers Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were arrested for his death and face charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder and have pleaded not guilty.

The state is expected to hear evidence from 19 witnesses ranging from police, security guards, students and staff at the clinic.

