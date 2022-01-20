Mthokozisi Ntumba trial postponed after lawyer falls ill

The trial of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest last year has been postponed to Friday.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni postponed the matter to Friday after the court heard Benny Ndaba, lawyer for accused number three, was ill and could not make it to the proceedings.

On Thursday morning the court was expected to hear the evidence of investigating officer of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Judy Thwala.

She was expected to give testimony on how she was met with challenges when she approached senior members in the police service to disclose the identities of the four officers attached to the public order policing unit.