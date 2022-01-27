Will today be third time lucky for Joburg Council?

This comes after Maile met with council speaker Vasco da Gama and all other political parties represented in council ahead of the vote for Section 79 portfolio chairs on Thursday

Political parties in the City of Johannesburg council are said to have assured Cogta MEC Lebohang Maile there will be no chaotic behaviour in Thursday's meeting.



This comes after Maile met with council speaker Vasco da Gama and all other political parties represented in council ahead of the vote for Section 79 portfolio chairs on Thursday...