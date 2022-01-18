Delaying tactics stop Joburg council getting down to business

Five hours into the City of Johannesburg's second council meeting for the year, absolutely nothing had been tabled, discussed or voted on according to Tuesday's council agenda.

The meeting, a continuation of Thursday's chaotic council meeting that left several councillors with injuries, was characterised by delaying tactics with adjournments being called one after the other.

The latest adjournment, the fourth one for the day, was called by Patriotic Alliance councillor Ashley Sauls, just before 3pm.

Council speaker Vasco da Gama, who had earlier implored parties not to call any further caucus, granted the PA's request, much to the annoyance of the ANC and EFF.

Tuesday's meeting was meant to elect the chair of chairs and other committee chairpersons.

EFF councillor Nonhlanhla Radebe is going up against COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele.

Prior to this, the UDM's sole councillor in chambers Thandiwe Nontenja previously called a caucus for minority parties to gather.

Nontenja's request was supported by the ANC's Mpho Moerane, who asked Da Gama to deal with the issue of credentials that had been raised by AIC leader Margaret Arnolds, who questioned how many councillors were in chambers and who was in chambers.

"There are people sitting in that first row who aren't meant to be there. The chief of staff is there and he's not meant to be there. He should be removed or during the next council meeting I will call my leader Mandla Galo to join me in chambers."

Arnolds also requested that council be presented with the J88 forms of the councillors who alleged they were injured during the chaos.

Moerane assured Da Gama there would be no disruptions during Tuesday's proceedings.

"If we can deal with the issues of credentials, I can assure you speaker there will be no disruptions," he said.