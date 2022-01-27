Death deals us a heavy blow over Patrick Shai

Death has continued where it left off in 2021, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down as it continues inflicting severe pain on us. This time it has taken one of the most talented and celebrated actors to have come out of SA, Patrick Shai.

As always, no matter how this forever unwelcome visitor visits, we are never satisfied in whichever manner it visits us. It leaves us in grief and pain and it never gives up. It always causes disharmony and discomfort when we lose important people who are close to our hearts.

Shai will be mostly remembered for his roles in Yizo Yizo and Scandal!, just to mention a few, as the list is endless. This is not only a loss to the entertainment industry but a great loss to the entire country. A dedicated, selfless actor who made acting look easy with his energy, skill, enthusiasm, and passion as was evident in his body language.

Baba Shai, you were such a good role model, not only in acting circles but with your role as an ambassador for people opposing women abuse and fighting for their rights. You did what many men fail to do: coming out and confessing that you were an abuser and a perpetrator of violence yourself. It takes bravery, humour and courage to do so.

Deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Shai family. We are with you in prayer during this difficult time. Uyasipha aphinde athathe singalindele, akuhlanga lungehlile. Robala ga khotso.

McDivett Tshehla, KwaMhlanga