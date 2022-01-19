COPE's Makhubele voted chair of chairs in Joburg Council
After eight hours of back and forth on the way to vote for the position of chair of chairs, COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele emerged as the winner.
However, by the time her election was announced by City of Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama, the EFF had removed its candidate from the nomination processes, citing a flawed process...
