TVET colleges are a viable alternative to varsity

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in SA is an important and viable option for matriculants because it arms them with critical skills they can use to immediately earn a living.

Fifty TVET colleges and around 270 campuses nationwide and eight new ones are to be opened soon. The colleges are also positioned closer to communities.

Sam Zungu, deputy director-general responsible for TVET colleges in the department of higher education and training, said the colleges are “strategically positioned” to ensure easy access for young people.

“They are for our young people who aspire to have a career, either becoming an artisan or acquiring skills they can use to earn a living,” Zungu said.

He said the structure of SA’s economy mostly requires entry-level skills that can be acquired in a TVET college as opposed to a university.

“When matric results are released everyone is queueing up to go to university and when they get accommodated in numbers some of them end up as unemployed graduates,” Zungu said.

He said most jobs that require entry-level skills have been neglected by locals and taken up by foreigners.

“If you go to most of our restaurants and the hospitality industry, the majority of the people you find are of foreign origin and there are very few of our own people,” Zungu said.