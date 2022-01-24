We studied so hard people said we’d go crazy – top achiever

Against all odds, Refiloe scored six distinctions

Top achiever Refiloe Mmoledi, 17, is the toast of her village in Madidi, North West, after scoring six distinctions against all odds.



Refiloe, who is from a family in which nobody is employed, said she worked hard from the start of the year, studying and doing revision almost every day. Her school doesn’t have a laboratory, a library or even an administration block...