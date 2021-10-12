Varsities split on mandatory vaccine jab
UCT, Wits debate proposal but UP and UKZN not keen
Tertiary institutions have different views on whether mandatory vaccination should be introduced for students and staff.
As the country's vaccination programme intensifies, tertiary institutions have started mooting the possibility of bringing back face-to-face learning. ..
