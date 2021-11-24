University degree does not necessarily guarantee success in life

In high school, I always wondered why they pushed the importance of university studies on us so hard and did not care to tell us about other options like TVET. For some reasons, they made it look like university was the only way to be successful.



I swear it's as if those career exhibitions were made to redirect our thinking and to fixate our minds that success in life is based on the results you get from university. Ever wondered why they never mentioned to us that starting a business would be ideal? They always made sure they pushed the university agenda and never even mentioned other options like trade schools. ..