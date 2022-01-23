Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife

Police say the late actor Patrick Shai took his own life and his body was dsicovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning.

Shai's family released a statement confirming his death to TshisaLIVE.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (January 22 2022).

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” read the family statement.