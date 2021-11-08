Artists hail Bra Gib at tombstone unveiling
Theatre community get together to celebrate legacy of playwright
TV actors, writers, musicians and directors came out in numbers to grace the unveiling of a tombstone for playwright Gibson Kente in Soweto yesterday.
The service was held at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando...
