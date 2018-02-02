The Wound (Inxeba) dominates 2018 SAFTA nominations

The nominations for the 12th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) were announced on Friday morning at Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The controversial and critically-acclaimed film Inxeba (The Wound), hitting cinemas nationwide today, was one of the productions to score big. It earned 8 nominations in total, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor - Feature Film for Nakhane Mahlakahlaka.

“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges,” says director John Trengove. “No other film has racked up as many SAFTA nominations, and it is particularly rewarding to receive this level of recognition today, when the film has opened on the local circuit, to much criticism for its perceived cultural insensitivity.”

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu, rocking a black sheer and cleavage-hugging gown, announced the nominations. She received a nod for Best Talk Show Host.

"Right now I'm feeling like 'I hope I win'. It's about time. I really have the highest respect for the Saftas and I'm really honoured to have been honoured multiple times over the years," Ndlovu gushed.

"If I win this year, or should I say when I win, this will be my first Safta."

Best Achievement in Directing Feature Film:

John Trengrove - Inxeba (The Wound)

Mandlakayise Dube - Kalushi

Akin Omotoso. - Vaya

Best Feature Film

Inxeba (The Wound)

Kalushi

Beyond The River

Best Actor - Feature Film

Nakhane Mahlakahlaka - Inxeba (The Wound)

Grant Swart - Beyond the River

Sihle Xaba - Vaya

Best Actress - Feature Film

Crystal-Donna Roberts - Krotoa

Reine Swart - Siembamba

Zimkhitha Nyoka - Vaya

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Bongile Mantsai - Inxeba (The Wound)

Niza Ncoyini - Inxeba (The Wound)

Warren Masemola - Vaya

Best TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Harvest

Die Boland Moorde

Best Actor - TV Drama

Jody Abrahams - Hard Copy

Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo

S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi

Best Actress - TV Drama

Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi

Zola Nombona - Z'bondiwe

Masasa Mbangeni - Harvest

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

Russel Savadier - Bedford Wives

Emmanuel Castis - Erfsondes

Pallance Dladla - Is'thunzi

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jane Calliers - Die Boekklub

Tina Jaxa - Isikizi

Quanita Adams - Sara se Geheim

Best TV Soap

7de Laan

Isibaya

Suidooster

Best TV Telenovela

Gold Diggers

High Rollers

Isithembiso

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Siyabonga Thwala - Isibaya

Hamilton Dhlamini - Isithembiso

Mpho Sebeng - Ring of Lies

Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Jo-Anne Reyneke - Broken Vows

Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!

Denise Newman - Suidooster

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Patrick Shai - 7de Laan

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

Mandla Gaduka - Broken Vows

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Zimkhita Nyoka - Gold Diggers

Mapula Mafole - Rhythm City

Tarryn Lamb - Suidooster

Best Talk Show Host

Pabi Moloi - Trending SA

Masechaba Ndlovu - Mose Waka

Karen Zoid - Republiek van Zoid Afrika