The Wound (Inxeba) dominates 2018 SAFTA nominations
The nominations for the 12th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) were announced on Friday morning at Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The controversial and critically-acclaimed film Inxeba (The Wound), hitting cinemas nationwide today, was one of the productions to score big. It earned 8 nominations in total, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor - Feature Film for Nakhane Mahlakahlaka.
“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges,” says director John Trengove. “No other film has racked up as many SAFTA nominations, and it is particularly rewarding to receive this level of recognition today, when the film has opened on the local circuit, to much criticism for its perceived cultural insensitivity.”
TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu, rocking a black sheer and cleavage-hugging gown, announced the nominations. She received a nod for Best Talk Show Host.
"Right now I'm feeling like 'I hope I win'. It's about time. I really have the highest respect for the Saftas and I'm really honoured to have been honoured multiple times over the years," Ndlovu gushed.
"If I win this year, or should I say when I win, this will be my first Safta."
Best Achievement in Directing Feature Film:
John Trengrove - Inxeba (The Wound)
Mandlakayise Dube - Kalushi
Akin Omotoso. - Vaya
Best Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)
Kalushi
Beyond The River
Best Actor - Feature Film
Nakhane Mahlakahlaka - Inxeba (The Wound)
Grant Swart - Beyond the River
Sihle Xaba - Vaya
Best Actress - Feature Film
Crystal-Donna Roberts - Krotoa
Reine Swart - Siembamba
Zimkhitha Nyoka - Vaya
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Bongile Mantsai - Inxeba (The Wound)
Niza Ncoyini - Inxeba (The Wound)
Warren Masemola - Vaya
Best TV Drama
Tjovitjo
Harvest
Die Boland Moorde
Best Actor - TV Drama
Jody Abrahams - Hard Copy
Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo
S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi
Best Actress - TV Drama
Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi
Zola Nombona - Z'bondiwe
Masasa Mbangeni - Harvest
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
Russel Savadier - Bedford Wives
Emmanuel Castis - Erfsondes
Pallance Dladla - Is'thunzi
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jane Calliers - Die Boekklub
Tina Jaxa - Isikizi
Quanita Adams - Sara se Geheim
Best TV Soap
7de Laan
Isibaya
Suidooster
Best TV Telenovela
Gold Diggers
High Rollers
Isithembiso
Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Siyabonga Thwala - Isibaya
Hamilton Dhlamini - Isithembiso
Mpho Sebeng - Ring of Lies
Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Jo-Anne Reyneke - Broken Vows
Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!
Denise Newman - Suidooster
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Patrick Shai - 7de Laan
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Mandla Gaduka - Broken Vows
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Zimkhita Nyoka - Gold Diggers
Mapula Mafole - Rhythm City
Tarryn Lamb - Suidooster
Best Talk Show Host
Pabi Moloi - Trending SA
Masechaba Ndlovu - Mose Waka
Karen Zoid - Republiek van Zoid Afrika