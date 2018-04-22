The Gibson Kente Music Tribute brings back to life the doyen of SA theatre

Friends and neighbours, I want to tell you this morning that despite the emotional challenge of having lost Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former social development minister Zola Skweyiya in such quick succession, I am together.

In the face of political shenanigans unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal, and the befuddling goings-on at the Gupta Palace in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, I am together.

What is this "togetherness" business this man is going on about, some of you are probably asking. It's a quirky phrase coined in the late 1980s by theatre maestro Gibson Kente, who came back to life for some of us when The Gibson Kente Music Tribute opened at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg this week.

On the face of it, this is a simple homage to the doyen of South African theatre, but at another level it can be seen as a powerful political statement, albeit from an artistic brain, about the state of affairs in this country.