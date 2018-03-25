Photos | Nomzamo Mbatha, Thuso Mbedu and more bring fashion to the Saftas

South African celebrities brought style and glamour at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) last night in Sun City.

The action on the red carpet started slow with celebrities coming in dribs and drabs.

Chiffon and see-through dresses were the order of the day; while shades of red, black and gold dominated.

Male celebrities looked clean in their black suits and tuxedos.

Thando Thabethe looked ravishing in her white number. Leleti Khumalo, Mimi Mahlasela, Mapula Mafole, Linda Mtoba, KB Motsilanyane, Nomzamo Mbatha and Enhle Mbali Maphumulo looked beautiful in their dresses.

Thuso Mbedu who won the best actress award also looked beautiful in her simple outfit.

Actors like Patrick Shai, Jerry Mofokeng wa Magetha, Siv Ngesi, Nicholas Nkuna and Zamani Mbatha were among those who made an effort.

Controversial singer Skolopad disappointed many when she decided to hide her assets in a gold dress by Minnie B from Bethlehem.