'Police killed my daughter like a dog': Mom wants justice for her late daughter

Blessing Chibaya, was carrying her six-year-old sister on her back when a police officer drove into them on the pavement and dragged Blessing’s body for about 50m before speeding off in the state vehicle.

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was run over, allegedly by a police officer, have accused authorities of dragging their feet in taking action against the cop who fled the scene after the hit-and-run incident on Thursday afternoon in Ekurhuleni.



