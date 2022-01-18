WATCH | With textbooks turned to ash, Nzala is ensuring Khayelitsha students excel

A blazing fire has swept through Khayelitsha again. Hundreds of homes have burnt to the ground, and thousands are now homeless.

Having just begun their end-of-year exams, pupils are left at a loss, as uniforms, books, and study notes turn to ash.

With their futures on the line, Athenkosi Nzala is stepping in to make sure learners can still excel. “Young students need help now more than ever,” he says.

As the founder of the AfrikaCan! Foundation, Nzala mentors youth in under-resourced communities. Passionate about education, he hopes to inspire people to learn and think creatively.

His efforts to help others in the classroom began while completing his degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town. Actively involved in numerous societies, Nzala tutored younger students and led them through the transition to university.

Even after he finished his studies, Nzala never lost sight of the importance of giving back. When the fires ravaged Khayelitsha, he recognised the urgency of writing the exams, as many students don’t have the means to repeat their final year.

Nzala has rallied people together to provide study spaces, textbooks and transport for learners, ensuring that in the face of trauma they can focus on the final stretch.