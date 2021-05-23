Cele says 'heads will roll' if claims that Zandspruit cops failed to respond to setting alight of 9 men are true

Police minister, Bheki Cele has expressed concern over allegations that the Zandspruit community chose to take the law into their own hands and burn to death suspected criminals in the area because police did not respond to crime calls.

In a statement, Cele’s office said the claims that the community's distress calls were ignored would be “urgently investigated.”

Nine men were set alight at the informal settlement on Wednesday, allegedly by community members who claimed they were criminals. Five died on the scene while three others have since died in hospital, putting the death toll at eight.