Isandlwana walk revives quest for affinity with culture

Muso and heritage historian Khoza leads the way

Musician and African traditional heritage historian Mbuso Khoza took a cultural walk for three days to encourage the revival of African heritage and culture.



Khoza hosted the first Isandlwana Cultural Walk, which started on Friday at Ulundi and ended on Sunday at Isandlwana, near Rorke’s Drift, in KwaZulu-Natal. The singer hosted the walk in a bid to educate young people about the importance of The Battle of Isandlwana in 1879 where Zulu warriors clashed with British scouts and its aftermath. In the three-day walk over 100km, Khoza was joined by TV stars Sibonile Ngubane and Portia Ncwane, as well as non-governmental organisations that promote culture and heritage, cultural leaders, authors, diviners and university students...