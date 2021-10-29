Mattera lashes out at child abuse and racism

He said all people were a creation of God despite skin colour

Iconic poet and writer Don Mattera is pleased to be honoured with a mural in Maboneng, Johannesburg.



The black-and-white mural that is 5.5m high and 7.8m wide is painted outside the AfroBru Restaurant right in the middle of the vibey Maboneng...