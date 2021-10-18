Rewriting our African wedding traditions

More black brides want to embrace their culture

Every young girl dreams of the day when she will become a bride. From the matrimonial ceremony to the first dance, all eyes are on her and her white gown.



However, for the black couple the day is a celebration of their milestone, heritage and upbringing. Colourful beaded embroidery wraps around the white gown and head wraps have substituted the sheer white veil for a stylish interpretation of the modern black bride...