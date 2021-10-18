Rewriting our African wedding traditions
More black brides want to embrace their culture
Every young girl dreams of the day when she will become a bride. From the matrimonial ceremony to the first dance, all eyes are on her and her white gown.
However, for the black couple the day is a celebration of their milestone, heritage and upbringing. Colourful beaded embroidery wraps around the white gown and head wraps have substituted the sheer white veil for a stylish interpretation of the modern black bride...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.