Parents turn down plan to merge learning institutions

No school for matric class after department fails to add grade 12

There has been no learning for two weeks for a group of Limpopo pupils after the department of education allegedly failed to establish a grade 12 class at their school this year.



Frustrated parents at Seunane Secondary School in Mohokoni village outside Modjadjiskloof said the school was promised to have its inaugural grade 12 class this year, but they are now finding themselves failing to secure space for their children. The school's highest grade is grade 11...