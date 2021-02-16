Shortage of classrooms, toilets among the issues raised
First schooling day in Limpopo labelled a 'sham'
There was a slow start to teaching and learning on the first day of school in parts of Limpopo yesterday due to lack of infrastructure.
Several schools reported that they didn't have enough classrooms to practice social distancing...
