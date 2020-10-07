North West school gets R5.6m revamp

Lerome Secondary School in Moruleng village in the North West has received a R5.6m facelift .

Sun City International resort collaborated with the North West department of education, Northam Platinum and its Zondereinde Community Trust to help develop the secondary school.

The resort contributed R1.6m while the Zondereinde Community Trust and the department of basic education each contributed R2m.

The school will receive additional classrooms, ablution facilities and a kitchen.

Khumo Magano, socioeconomic development, community and stakeholder engagement manager for Sun City resort, said the school with an enrolment of 926 pupils from grade 8 to 12 had limited classrooms.

“The project which was handed over to the developers two weeks ago is expected to be complete by April next year. This will be great for the school which is classified as a no-fee school as they did not have a proper kitchen to prepare food and the ablution facilities were limited,” Magano said.

He said the project had to be halted as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown but now all parties were on board.

Magano said he was hopeful more partners will come on board to aid the school further.

“We still need to come up with a plan for digital solutions for the school in order to provide really sustainable development to our surrounding communities,” he said.