More pupils resume classes despite readiness warnings

"We don't know where the other grades will be put in because there's no more classrooms. We will hear from our teachers what will be the arrangement," a grade 12 pupil said.

President of Saviour Association of School Governing Bodies, Caiphus Moshutla, said at Mohwibidi Primary in Moletji, parents were forced to shut down the school.

"The situation at the school is bad because there are no toilets and pupils are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes. Parents have been complaining to the department of education to provide mobile toilets but nothing was done," he said.

At Kgapane High School in Ga-Kgapane Village, grade 11 pupils were told to return home and preparations will be made for them today. The same happened at Leakhale Primary School in Madumeleng Village in Bolobedu.

Education expert Mary Metcalfe said what was happening was not unexpected.

"The variations in school functioning was to be expected under the complexity of Covid-19, so they will be at different stages... schools will be struggling with constructing a timetable and these variations are a function of Covid-19 and not necessarily lack of planning," Metcalfe said.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said: "We feel that the department should take our input into consideration. We believe that we were not taken seriously and some of these challenges wouldn't be happening had we been listened to."

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga had not responded to Sowetan's request for comment at the time of going to print.