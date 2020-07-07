More pupils resume classes despite readiness warnings

The government went ahead with the reopening of schools to more grades yesterday despite being warned that more than half of surveyed teachers nationwide were not yet ready to teach.

The return to class of three more grades got off to a chaotic start with many schools in some provinces, including Gauteng and Limpopo, unable to open due to various reasons including not having water.

The latest state of readiness survey done on behalf of five teacher unions, including two of the biggest, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), which was released last week, found that "more than 50% of teachers are not ready to start teaching on the basis of the new curriculum guidelines" that allow for social distancing.