No science or computer lab but Hlungwani scores 97.2%

Rural school delivers the goods

A Limpopo school from a remote village has, against all odds, improved its matric pass rate to an impressive 97.2 percent.



Despite a difficult year due to Covid-19, compounded by lack of resources, PP Hlungwani Secondary School situated in Green Farm village about 15km outside Malamulele still managed to achieve the feat. ..