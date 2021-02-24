No science or computer lab but Hlungwani scores 97.2%
Rural school delivers the goods
A Limpopo school from a remote village has, against all odds, improved its matric pass rate to an impressive 97.2 percent.
Despite a difficult year due to Covid-19, compounded by lack of resources, PP Hlungwani Secondary School situated in Green Farm village about 15km outside Malamulele still managed to achieve the feat. ..
